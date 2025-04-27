ENG
Lavrov says Russia will continue to attack facilities allegedly used by Ukrainian military - media

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia will continue to attack alleged military targets in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We will continue to attack the facilities used by the Ukrainian military, some mercenaries from foreign countries and instructors who were officially sent by the Europeans to help in attacks on Russian civilian targets," Lavrov said.

