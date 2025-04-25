Russia is ready to reach deal on Ukraine, but there are elements to be fine tuned - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was ready to reach a deal on Ukraine, though he also said some elements need to be "fine tuned." In addition, he called US President Donald Trump as "probably the only leader on Earth" who, like Moscow, believed that the reason for the war was Ukraine's rapprochement with NATO.

According to Censor.NET Lavrov said this in an interview with the American television company CBS.

"The President of the United States believes, and I think rightly so, that we are moving in the right direction. The president's statement mentions an agreement, and we are ready to reach an agreement, but there are still certain points, elements of this agreement that need to be fine-tuned, and we are engaged in this process," the Russian Foreign Minister said."

Lavrov did not say what these "elements" were.

"We continue to have contacts with the American side on the situation in Ukraine, and there are several signs that we are moving in the right direction. First of all, because President Trump is perhaps the only leader on Earth who recognizes the need to address the root causes of this situation, he said it was a huge mistake to drag Ukraine into NATO, and it was a mistake of the Biden administration, and he wants to correct it," Lavrov added.

Earlier, US President Trump said that he believed Russia was ready for negotiations and that the aggressors were ready to conclude an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that it was difficult to find a common language with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Therefore, it turned out to be more difficult than he expected.

