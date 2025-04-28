Russians carried out airstrike on Shostka at night: houses and cars damaged

On the night of 28 April, the Russian army carried out an air strike on the territory of the Shostka city territorial community.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Shostka Mykola Noha.

"Several premises, cars, seven residential buildings, and a kindergarten were damaged.

An emergency rescue team is working at the scene. Damage and losses are being clarified," he said in a statement.

Noha also noted that UAV parts (possibly explosive) remained near residential buildings and on the streets.

