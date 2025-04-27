Enemy assault groups are trying to enter Sumy region to expand combat zone - State Border Service

The situation in the Sumy direction remains difficult, there they continue to record the use of the tactic of attempting to enter the territory of Ukraine by small assault groups (MSG).

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on TV by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko.

"As for the Sumy direction, the situation there is not easy. But, of course, the most attention is focused on individual sections - this is the direction, in particular, the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, where the enemy, unfortunately, does not stop its actions, applying the tactic of sending such small assault groups into the territory of Ukraine. And in the recent period we see that it is even trying to expand both within this zone and to other areas, where we periodically expose attempts to enter such groups," Demchenko noted.

According to him, the Russians sometimes even try to break through on ATVs in order to penetrate into Ukrainian territory as quickly as possible, gain a foothold there, wait for reinforcements and expand the combat zone.

Demchenko noted the work of border guards and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine located in this direction, the heroism of the defenders who hold their positions, the accuracy and skill of artillerymen, UAV operators who inflict damage on the enemy, preventing him from rapidly advancing through Ukrainian territory, and destroying these MSGs.

"In fact, sometimes these are groups of several people, sometimes about five people. Separately, this is, of course, the shelling that the enemy does not stop, using a variety of weapons and also covering the actions of such small assault groups in certain areas, which we just talked about," the spokesman emphasized.

Answering the question of whether the enemy is accumulating forces and means near the border for more powerful attacks in the future, Demchenko noted that the Russians, of course, do not openly keep their forces near the border itself.

"Because our actions are aimed at destroying the enemy not only on the territory of Ukraine, who crossed our border, but also at inflicting damage on those means that are on the territory of the Russian Federation - these are legitimate goals for us. This applies to both the equipment and means of destruction that the enemy uses, in particular, tanks and artillery, and places where the operators of the enemy's drones are located," Demchenko emphasized.

