Law enforcement officer detained in Kyiv for smuggling draft dodger to Poland for $15,000 – SBGS. PHOTOS

Border guards jointly with the SBI detained a law enforcement officer who, together with unidentified accomplices, organised the smuggling of military-age men to EU countries.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in March this year, for 15 thousand US dollars, he smuggled a 36-year-old conscript from the Cherkasy region across the state border to Poland. The man was taken by boat to the adjacent bank of the Western Bug River, where he was detained by Polish border guards and returned to Ukraine.

The suspect's place was searched, during which mobile phones and bank cards were seized. The law enforcement officer was served a notice of suspicion of illegal trafficking of persons across the state border for mercenary purposes (Part 3 Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a type of detention is currently being decided.

The investigation is ongoing to identify all persons involved in the illegal activity.





