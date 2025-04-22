Camera trap exposed two offenders en route to Romania: they were detained in Bukovyna – SBGS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Two men who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania through the mountainous terrain in Bukovyna were caught in a camera trap set by border guards.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Entered conscripts into "Shliakh" system for $3,000: illegal border crossing scheme exposed in Lviv region – SBGS. PHOTOS

As noted, a rapid response team was dispatched to intercept the offenders, which included a drone operator. The UAV quickly identified the exact location of the two men, who had stopped to rest before the final stage of their route.

The detained individuals were residents of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, born in 1981 and 1994. They were planning to reach Romania using only an online map for navigation.

Administrative charges were filed against them for attempting to illegally cross the state border.

See more: He tried to bribe border guard with $1,500: man detained in Volyn while attempting illegal border crossing – SBGS. PHOTOS