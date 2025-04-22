He tried to bribe border guard with $1,500: man detained in Volyn while attempting illegal border crossing – SBGS. PHOTOS

A citizen of Ukraine was detained at the Ustyluh checkpoint who offered a State Border Guard Service serviceman $1500 for assistance in illegal border crossing.

As noted, a 51-year-old resident of Cherkasy region, who allegedly issued documents to accompany his wife with a II group of disability, approached a border guard with a proposal to enter fictitious information into the database about the spouses' joint departure abroad. As it turned out, the woman is currently in the UK and has no plans to return home.

"However, in accordance with the zero-tolerance policy on corruption, which is an integral part of the SBGSU's work, the border guard immediately reported the bribery attempt. The fact of the offence was documented. Law enforcement officers detained the man at the checkpoint while he was handing over the money," the SBGS said.

The detained resident of Cherkasy was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - offering or giving an unlawful benefit to an official and a measure of restraint in the form of 60 days of nightly house arrest was chosen.



