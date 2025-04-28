Yanukovych is in Barvikha village, Moscow region - Prosecutor General’s Office

Fugitive former President Viktor Yanukovych is currently in the Moscow region of Russia.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Department for Maidan Affairs of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Denys Ivanov, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to our information, he is in the Moscow region: the village of Barvikha, Odintsovo district," he said.

Former Deputy Head of the Department of State Protection of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kobzar lives in Moscow.

As a reminder, on 28 April 2025, Yanukovych received his second sentence in a Ukrainian court: 15 years in prison for inciting servicemen of the Department of State Protection of Ukraine to desert.

