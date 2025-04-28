Ukraine is preparing "Plan B" in case of failure of peace deal with Russia - BILD

Ukraine is rapidly developing its defence industry to ensure its defence in the event of a complete cessation of US military aid.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by BILD.

In particular, the publication notes that Ukraine has increased the production of kamikaze attack drones: from 600,000 in 2023 to 1.5 million last year, and by the end of 2025 it should reach three million. This is already being felt on the battlefield: two years ago, drones were responsible for about a third of Russian losses, and now they account for three quarters.

Heavy artillery is not far behind. As recently as 2022, Ukraine did not produce its own howitzers at all, but now twenty ‘Bohdan’ self-propelled howitzers roll off the assembly line every month, and some of their 155mm shells are also made in Ukraine.

"We have no problems with ammunition now," said a Ukrainian artillery officer, admitting that dependence on shells from Germany and France is still high.

The main problem of the Ukrainian army remains people, the newspaper notes. Hundreds of thousands of people are already armed, and in order to recruit new volunteers aged 18-24, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has doubled the salaries of new recruits. They will receive about twice as much as those who were drafted into the army earlier as part of mobilisation.

