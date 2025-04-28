More than 95% of drones used at frontline are made in Ukraine - Ministry of Defence

More than 95% of the unmanned aerial vehicles currently used by the Ukrainian Defence Forces at the front are made by Ukrainian manufacturers.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Valerii Churkin in an op-ed for "Interfax-Ukraine", Censor.NET reports.

"We have made a major breakthrough in the unmanned systems sector. More than 95% of the UAVs currently used at the front are the Ukrainian-made," Churkin said.

He emphasised that the pace of development of domestic unmanned technologies has increased significantly over the past year. While in 2023, the Ministry of Defence approved 75 new models of unmanned systems for operation, in 2024 this number exceeded 330. This includes both unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic systems (GRS).

According to the deputy minister, the emphasis on the development of unmanned systems was placed due to unequal conditions on the battlefield: Ukraine is inferior to the enemy in terms of personnel, artillery systems and equipment. Therefore, building up drone capabilities was an asymmetric response to Russia's significant advantage in resources.

