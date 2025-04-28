Putin has reneged on every promise that he has made to Trump, - Republican Senator Kennedy

US-Russian relations will not improve until US President Donald Trump puts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in his place.

According to Censor.NET, citing ZN.ua, Republican Senator John Kennedy said this in the latest edition of Fox News Sunday.

"Putin has reneged on every promise that he has made to President Trump. His latest proposal is, well, nothing. He wants to keep all the territory that he's taken. He wants to prohibit Ukraine from joining NATO, and he wants America and Europe to stop helping Ukraine," Kennedy said.

He added that Putin "thinks we're afraid of him".

"He has jacked around President Trump at every turn. He has disrespected our president. I don't think it's gonna get any better until we make it clear to Mr. Putin that we are willing to turn him and his country into fish food," Kennedy noted.

Kennedy believes that "we need to get Russia down and choke them. They're not going to come to the table otherwise".

