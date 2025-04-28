I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign deal, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should cease fire and sign a peace agreement.

According to Censor.NET, CNN writes about it.

"I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal. We have the confines of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it and be done with it and just go back to life," Trump told reporters as he left New Jersey.

He also said he was disappointed by Russia's recent missile attacks on Kyiv and could not say for sure whether Putin was serious about ending the war.

As a reminder, Trump had previously said that Putin had no reason to fire missiles at civilian areas, cities and villages over the past few days.

