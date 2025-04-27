Russian President Vladimir Putin has long been using his skill of manipulation to achieve political goals, and this time his target is US President Donald Trump.

After Trump returned to the White House, he held a series of meetings and phone calls with Putin, but these talks did not lead to any results. Stephen Witkoff, Trump's envoy, also failed to achieve significant changes, returning to the United States with a message that basically repeated the Kremlin's position.

"I would say that the negotiations are going very well - from Putin's point of view," said expert Angela Stent.

These meetings have not been successful because Putin continues to view the situation as a game of endurance, believing that time is working in Russia's favor. According to experts, Putin believes that Western countries, particularly the United States and Europe, will eventually give in to the pressure of war and agree to peace on Russia's terms.

"Putin is playing a game of endurance because he believes that time is on his side," says John Lawh.

Trump's diplomatic initiatives to end the war in Ukraine have failed to convince Moscow. The Kremlin is using all possible methods to create the conditions for its victory - delaying negotiations and repeating already known conditions, including the recognition of Russia's control over Crimea.

"Prolonged delay, haggling over every detail, or refusal without a clear 'no' is a classic Russian tactic," Lowy said.

For Putin, the talks with Trump are just one stage of a strategy aimed at achieving Russia's global goals, including supporting the regime in Ukraine and strengthening the Kremlin's position on the world stage.

"Trump talks about the competition of great powers, that he could take over Canada, Greenland, Panama - and that's fine with Putin," Stent adds.

Putin has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to manipulate other world leaders. Throughout his career, he has used various tactics, including psychological pressure and manipulation, to achieve his goals. During his meetings with Trump, Putin repeatedly displayed these skills, even handing him the ball after the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the implication that "the ball is now in your court," which became a metaphor for putting pressure on the American president.

"This was characteristic of Putin's calculating tit-for-tat approach, which sees diplomacy as a game with winners and losers," Kalina Zhekova noted.

Meanwhile, the United States, despite all its efforts, has not been able to find a consensus with Russia. The Trump administration has repeatedly stated that it is ready to negotiate, but only under conditions that do not threaten US national security.

"The Trump administration is ready for a deal, but it doesn't want to pay a high price for it - without security guarantees for the United States, without withdrawal of troops," said Jennifer Kavanagh.

As a result, Putin not only bought time, but also continues to influence the diplomatic process in world politics, supporting his strategy of manipulating and putting pressure on Western countries.

Creating situations in which they are forced to agree to his terms, Putin prepares for negotiations as carefully as possible, considering every detail important for success. He not only has impressive experience, but also knows how to use psychological methods to achieve his goals.

"Putin is known for calling his work in the KGB 'working with people'. He was taught the art of manipulating his interlocutors," said John Lawh.

It was another example of Putin in action when he handed Trump the World Cup ball at the 2018 Helsinki summit, saying "now the ball is in your court," reflecting his calculated strategy. This was another step to persuade Trump to make a deal on Russia's terms. According to Kalina Zhekova of the University of London, this gesture is indicative of the Kremlin's calculated tactics.

"This was typical of Putin's calculated tit-for-tat approach, which sees diplomacy as a game with winners and losers," Zhekova said.

Putin is also known for sometimes using unorthodox methods, such as letting his dog out to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, knowing that she is afraid of dogs, which once again underscores his willingness to manipulate his opponents.

However, the Trump administration is not ready for such diplomatic methods. Vitkoff, who has no experience in politics or diplomacy, becomes the central figure in the attempts to negotiate. This once again confirms that the U.S. team does not have the necessary experts to negotiate with such a skilled manipulator as Putin.

"Meanwhile, the Russian delegation included experienced diplomats who speak several languages and have extensive experience in negotiations," Stent said.

Currently, there are signs that Moscow hopes that Trump will eventually lose patience and abandon his peace initiatives. However, according to experts, the United States may leave these talks if it does not see real results. Trump himself also expressed his disappointment with the negotiations, noting that they were more difficult than he expected.

Despite all U.S. efforts, Putin remains in his position, hoping that over time the international situation will force Ukraine and its allies to submit.