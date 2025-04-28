Assumption that Russia will win war is wrong - Sybiha

Russian offensives last year and this winter have largely lost their potential. Ukraine has largely stabilized the front line.

This is stated in a statement by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation at the front has been and remains tense and difficult. Every day, Ukrainian troops resist fierce Russian attacks and hold the front line against superior enemy forces.



However, despite enormous efforts and resources, Russia has not been able to break through the front and has not achieved strategic success on any of the frontlines," he emphasized.

The minister noted that the general assumption that Russia will win the war is wrong.

"It is based on a widespread tendency among foreign analysts to underestimate Ukraine and overestimate Russia. This approach has been proven wrong many times over, but some commentators continue to fall into the same trap. In fact, the Russian offensive last year and this winter has largely lost its potential. Ukraine has largely stabilized the front line and even regained control over some territory near Pokrovsk and other areas," the Foreign Minister explained.

At the same time, Russia has made only minimal advances at an extremely high cost in some areas, losing more than a thousand soldiers killed and wounded every day, Sybiha noted.

The losses were so great, according to the minister, that Russia turned to the DPRK for help.

"In three years, Russia has lost more than 950,000 soldiers killed and wounded, but since the invasion of 2022, it has not captured a single new regional center in Ukraine. The only one was Kherson, but Ukraine liberated it in 2022, along with more than half of the occupied territories."



Ukraine has expanded its defense industry sixfold and now meets about 40% of its military needs on its own. Ukraine produces 95% of the drones that destroyed 77,000 Russian targets on the frontline in March 2025 alone. This figure is 10% higher than in February, and the capacity of Ukrainian drones is growing every week. Overall, up to three quarters of targets on the front line are destroyed by drones," the minister added.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else in the world.

"We are working hard together with the United States, European and other partners to achieve peace.



And this path must be based on accurate information, assumptions and assessments. We call for pressure on Russia and a clear strengthening of Ukraine, which will deprive Moscow of any illusions that it can turn the tide in its favor. Such measures will force the Kremlin to think about ending the war, not expanding it," the minister concluded.