Large part of "leaks" about "peace plans" in media does not correspond to reality – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged not to react emotionally to reports by certain media outlets about "peace plans."

This was stated by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

"Regarding 'peace plans,' documents, and so on. I can confirm that during the negotiations in London, the Ukrainian side, as during previous negotiations, reaffirmed its principled positions within the framework of a broader, long-term peace settlement. This is not about a ceasefire at present, but about a broader, longer-lasting peace settlement overall.

You are aware of the three principled positions that have been reiterated by Foreign Minister Sybiha and other government officials," the spokesperson said.

Read more: Ukraine and its partners have worked out their own terms of peace, which have already been handed over to Trump - Telegraph

Tykhyi outlined the following three positions:

1. Ukraine will never recognize any part of its territory as Russian.

2. Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its Armed Forces, Defense Forces, defense capabilities, defense industry, or military assistance from its partners.

3. No third country has the right to veto Ukraine’s choice of alliances and unions.

"As for various publications in the media and so-called plans — today I read yet another one — we urge everyone to rely only on official information coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President, and the Office of the President. We ask people not to react emotionally to various leaks in the media, as they are often handled by random actors. A very large portion of these 'leaks' does not correspond to reality," he concluded.

Read more: Trump’s "peace plan": ceasefire to be monitored by Ukraine, Russia and third non-NATO country - NYP