Germany will not accept dictated peace for Ukraine - Merz

Probable future German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz has emphasized that he will not accept a "dictated peace" for Ukraine.

This is reported by n-tv, Censor.NET reports.

Germany and Europe support Ukraine in its defense struggle against Russia, Merz said at a small party conference in Berlin.

"Especially if this peace contradicts the clearly expressed will of Ukraine itself," Merz added.

The politician hopes that the United States and Europe will continue to jointly support Ukraine.

Mertz believes that the talks between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Vatican "may be the beginning of a serious peace process that rightly deserves its name."