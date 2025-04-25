Shmyhal in Washington: Ukraine must not just win war - it must win peace

During his visit to Washington, D.C., Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with representatives of leading American think tanks.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to Shmyhal, the discussion focused on building a new architecture of resilience - based on a strong army, development of the defense industry, modern technologies, and deeper integration of Ukraine into the Western security system.

"Ukraine must not just win the war, it must win peace," he said.

Special attention was paid to the concept of the Marshall Plan for Ukraine. It is not only about restoring what has been destroyed, but also about building a new economy - innovative, digitalized, with a high level of productivity and integration into global value chains.

Reforms and opportunities for systemic change in the context of Ukraine's European integration course were also discussed.

"It is important for us that Ukraine's voice is heard and our arguments are fully understood. That is why such meetings are of particular value. I am grateful to everyone who joined the conversation - and to all our friends who support Ukraine and believe in its success. Together, we can implement the largest post-war recovery project in Europe and make it mutually beneficial for both Ukraine and its partners," the Prime Minister emphasized.

