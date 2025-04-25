Shmyhal discusses joint arms production with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre. PHOTO

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Støre on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington, DC.

"We appreciate the $8 billion allocated by Norway for Ukraine this year. It is especially important that the vast majority of these funds are directed to military needs. Over the past two weeks, $1.4 billion has been allocated for artillery ammunition and military training, and two smaller packages to strengthen the healthcare system and rebuild Ukraine. Thank you for this much-needed support," he said.





During the meeting, Shmyhal and Støre also discussed joint weapons production.

"We already have examples of successful cooperation and are committed to expanding our partnership. We are counting on the Norwegian Government to help support companies that are interested in investing in Ukraine. This is an investment not only in Ukraine's defence capability, but also in the security of the whole of Europe. Norway is our important ally. Thank you for your co-leadership in the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, as well as your active and effective participation in the Air, Air and Missile Defence, Drone and Electronic Warfare Coalitions," he said.

They also discussed economic cooperation and joint efforts to end the war.

"We appreciate Norway's position on the importance of establishing a just peace. We are grateful to the Norwegian Government for its important assistance and solidarity with the Ukrainian people," Shmyhal concluded.