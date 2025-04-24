Shmyhal: Russia must pay double. Not only with money, but also in court

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, Russia has killed more than 13 thousand Ukrainian civilians, including 618 children.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to Shmyhal, Russian troops carried out more than 1,700 attacks on schools, more than 780 on hospitals, as well as more than 30 massive and hundreds of local attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Russia must pay twice. Not only with money for the destruction caused. We want Russians who commit crimes to be brought to justice personally. Including the top military and political leadership of the Russian Federation," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He noted that more than 100 military clashes take place on the frontline every day, and Ukrainian forces inflict significant losses on the Russians. Shmyhal also said that since 2022, the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry has increased 35 times, and currently, 40% of weapons are produced domestically.

The prime minister thanked the allies, especially the United States and the Ukrainian diaspora, and called for further leadership from America.

