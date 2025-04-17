Over two years, government has invested over UAH 16 billion in shelters and transportation for schools - Shmyhal

Over the past two years, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 13.7 billion for the repair and construction of shelters in schools, as well as UAH 2.8 billion for the purchase of school buses.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

The head of government emphasized that more than 160,000 children have already returned to full-time education thanks to the School Offline program. The government plans to increase this figure to 300 thousand.

In addition, UAH 3.4 billion in subventions have been allocated to the New Ukrainian Schools reform over the past two years, and almost UAH 500 million has been allocated for equipment for high schools. According to Shmyhal, the modernization primarily concerns natural and technological disciplines, as there is a shortage of specialists in these fields in Ukraine.

"Every hryvnia invested in education is a guarantee of a better future and prosperity for the village, city, district and region. Each school shelter, each new computer or gadget for the school, each equipped laboratory or workshop means new opportunities for learning, more chances for self-realization," Shmyhal said.

