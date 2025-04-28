Constant fighting for islands on Dnipro River - DIU

There are constant battles for the islands on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

This was reported by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Andrii Cherniak, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"The situation on the islands remains tense, of course. This is a huge area of responsibility, a territory that should be controlled by specially trained, prepared people, and they should have the appropriate support. Accordingly, whoever controls the Dnipro Islands controls this or that bank to some extent. There are constant clashes for these islands, there are constant battles for these islands," Chernyak said.

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Forces "stand firm and do not allow the enemies to recapture the territory they are constantly trying to seize every day."

As a reminder, the islands at the mouth of the Dnipro River, which actually divides the Kherson region into right-bank and left-bank areas, are in the so-called "gray zone" of hostilities.