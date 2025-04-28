ENG
Border guards destroy Russian tricolor flag erected by occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

UAV operators spotted an enemy flag raised on the roof of a building in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian border guards destroyed the Russian tricolor along with the flagpole.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.

