1 178 3
Border guards destroy Russian tricolor flag erected by occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
UAV operators spotted an enemy flag raised on the roof of a building in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian border guards destroyed the Russian tricolor along with the flagpole.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password