ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12558 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment
1 773 1

Ukrainian forces destroy enemy bunker and Russian UAZ vehicle on Kinburn Spit. VIDEO

On the Kinburn Spit, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy vehicle and a bunker with occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"On the Kinburn Spit, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian Federation vehicle and a  bunker with personnel," the commentary to the video reads.

See: Ukrainian defence forces destroyed the occupiers' equipment and manpower on the Kinburn Spit. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9017) Navy (331) elimination (5018) drones (2342) Kinburn spit (16)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 