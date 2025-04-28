Ukrainian forces destroy enemy bunker and Russian UAZ vehicle on Kinburn Spit. VIDEO
On the Kinburn Spit, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy vehicle and a bunker with occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"On the Kinburn Spit, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian Federation vehicle and a bunker with personnel," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password