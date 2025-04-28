Ukrainian forces destroy enemy bunker and Russian UAZ vehicle on Kinburn Spit. VIDEO

On the Kinburn Spit, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy vehicle and a bunker with occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"On the Kinburn Spit, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian Federation vehicle and a bunker with personnel," the commentary to the video reads.

