Russian drone attack on Cherkasy: gas supply restored in city

On the evening of Monday, April 28, Cherkasy resumed gas supply, which was suspended after an attack by Russian strike drones.

This was reported by Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, gas supply to the population has been restored. There is gas in the system. I ask all consumers to check its availability in their homes. If there is gas, you can use it. If not, please remain calm. Tomorrow we will start connecting consumers one by one," the official said.

He also said that 50 emergency crews from different parts of Ukraine would arrive in Cherkasy to speed up the work. They will help restore gas supply to all consumers as quickly as possible.

In addition, Bondarenko thanked all the services involved in the emergency response. According to him, it was thanks to their coordinated work that the city's gas supply was preserved.

As a reminder, six people were injured in an enemy attack in Cherkasy region on April 28. There were also significant damages to the gas infrastructure facility, which left about 117,000 consumers without gas.

Read more: Aftermath of UAV attack on Cherkasy region: six injured, 117,000 consumers left without gas