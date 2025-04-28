Ukraine offers assistance to Spain, Portugal, and France in addressing energy crisis – Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha offered Ukraine’s assistance to Spain, Portugal, and France, which today suffered from major blackouts, to help overcome the energy crisis.

He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"On the instructions of President Zelenskyy, I have just contacted my counterparts in Spain, Portugal, and France to offer Ukraine’s assistance following today’s power outages in Europe. Ukraine has significant experience. Even while defending our homeland against aggression, we are ready to support our friends in difficult times," he said.

The Minister noted that Ukrainian diplomats in the respective countries have already reached out and are awaiting lists of specific measures that can be taken.

"We will remain in close contact with our partners for further coordination," the Foreign Minister added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy stated that Ukraine is ready to assist European countries in restoring the stable operation of their power systems following large-scale blackouts.

It should be recalled that around 12:30 p.m. local time, the entire Iberian Peninsula — Spain, Portugal, and parts of France — was left without electricity.

The emergency disrupted all spheres of life: payments could only be made in cash, traffic lights in cities went dark, and trains and metro services came to a halt.

