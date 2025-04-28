ENG
News Massive power outages in Europe
Ukraine is ready to help Europe restore power grids after massive power outages – Ministry of Energy

energy sector

Ukraine is ready to assist European countries in restoring stable power systems after massive power outages.

This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, according to Censor.NET.

"We are ready to share the knowledge and experience we have gained, in particular during the systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure," the minister said. He also expressed gratitude to EU countries for their support and noted that Ukraine, for its part, is "always ready to provide assistance."

As noted, massive power outages occurred in Spain, Portugal, as well as parts of France and Andorra. This resulted in disruptions to public transport, airports, traffic lights, hospitals, and some mobile communications.

The causes of the accident are currently being investigated. Possible causes include a technical malfunction in Spain's transport network or a cyberattack.

