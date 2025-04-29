Explosions were heard in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation: oil depot is on fire.. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of 28 April, explosions were heard in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. Russians report a large-scale fire at an oil depot.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Astra and the head of Novorossiysk, Andrey Kravchenko.

"A container with diesel fuel caught fire in the industrial zone of the village of Kirillovka. The fire spread to nearby passenger cars and containers," the post reads.

There are allegedly no injuries. The fire is being extinguished by 57 firefighters and 19 vehicles.

He also said that the cause of the fire would be established after extinguishing it and taking appropriate measures.

Around 22:00, according to Kravchenko, the fire was extinguished.

Explosions can be heard on videos recorded by local residents.

For example, Kuban 24 channel wrote that eyewitnesses heard several 'pops'.

"Ukrainian troops have successfully struck an oil depot in the Russian city of Novorossiysk this evening. The facility is currently on fire," OSINT analyst OSINTtechnical wrote on social network X.

Before that, Russian monitoring channels reported the threat of "Neptune" missile strikes in the area.

No official information has been received from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.