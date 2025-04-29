1 893 1
UAV attack on Kyiv: fire destroyed house and woman was injured
As a result of a hostile drone attack in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, debris fell on a three-storey building of a recreation centre. One woman was injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
"A three-storey building of a recreation centre burned down as a result of falling debris in the Desnianskyi district. So far, one woman has been injured, who was treated by medics on the spot," he said.
