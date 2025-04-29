US must help end war, otherwise there will be nuclear confrontation - Vance

A prolonged war could result in demographic collapse, a nuclear strike and irreparable losses for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, US Vice President JD Vance said this in an interview with Charlie Kirk's online show.

"If this does not stop, Ukrainians will not win the war.

I think there is a strange idea in the mainstream media that if this goes on for a few more years, the Russians will not stand it, the Ukrainians will regain their territory, and everything will return to the way it was before the war.

But this is not the reality we live in," the US Vice President said.

He also added that a few more years of such a war would lead to the collapse of society, because "the demographics of both these countries are a nightmare".

"If this goes on for a few more years, millions of people could die, and it could escalate into a nuclear war. This has to stop. It is the policy of the administration (Trump - ed.) to make it stop, and I guarantee you that the president is having all of his people, including me, work diligently towards that end goal," Vance added.

Read more: Both Ukraine and Russia must cede some territory, or United States will withdraw from process – Vance