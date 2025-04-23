Both Ukraine and Russia must cede some territory, or United States will withdraw from process – Vance

US Vice President JD Vance said the US has issued a "very explicit proposal" to Russia and Ukraine, that is why "it’s time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process."

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, he said this during a visit to India.

According to him, both Ukraine and Russia will have to give up some of the territories that each side currently controls.

"There’s going to have to be some territorial swaps," Vance said.

He added that the eventual line of demarcation would probably not coincide exactly with the frontline as it stands today.

US Vice President believes that both sides need to "put down their weapons, to freeze this thing and to get on with the business of actually building a better Russia and a better Ukraine."

As reported earlier, the United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer", which includes a freeze on the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.

