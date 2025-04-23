US does not support Russia’s demand for demilitarization of Ukraine - Reuters

Some of Washington's ideas for a peaceful settlement are likely to be disliked by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Reuters, European diplomats have stated this.

"The two diplomats said that the United States does not insist on Russia's demands for the demilitarization of Ukraine and does not oppose European forces as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine," they said.

Also, according to the newspaper, European partners plan to maintain sanctions against Russia until the peace process is completed.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States expects Ukraine to respond to the "final proposal" of US President Donald Trump, which includes freezing the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.

