Trump on first 100 days of his presidency: Historic time that broke all records
US President Donald Trump has described the first hundred days of his presidential term as "historic". He said that his administration had "broken all the records set by its predecessors", but did not give any details.
According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in Truth Social.
"Reaching the historic mark of 100 days, I am proud to announce that the Presidential Personnel Office has exceeded 80% of political appointments in our largest ministries," he said in the post.
He stressed that his administration had "broken all the records set by its predecessors". Trump also added that he would continue to hire the "most competent and hardworking patriots".
