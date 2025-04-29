Management team of Ministry of Defence has been strengthened. Boiev, Shevtsov and Kozenko appointed as Deputy Defence Ministers, - Umerov

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has renewed the management team of the Ministry of Defence.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I have made several key appointments aimed at ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness in the work of the defence ministry, as well as creating conditions for deeper integration with international partners," he said.

According to Umerov, the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine today appointed:

1. Serhii Boiev, who previously served as Deputy Minister of Defence for International Cooperation and Partnerships, has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Defence. His experience in international relations, in particular in providing security assistance and security guarantees for Ukraine, is important in the current geopolitical situation.

Read more: Ivan Sopiha appointed as State Secretary of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense – Umerov

"He will coordinate all areas of work of the deputy ministers to ensure a unified course - from the current needs of the frontline to the future architecture of the Ukrainian army," Umerov said.

Boiev's main task is to formulate a coherent strategy of action:

meeting the urgent needs of the army here and now

developing, together with colleagues, in particular, Deputy Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Moisiuk, the Future Force model - the Defence Forces of the future, which are being created by the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff as a united front.

Serhii Boiev's priority is to develop international partnerships, finance and invest in the Ukrainian defence industry, and establish joint ventures with international partners. This will not only strengthen our defence capability, but also actively develop our own capabilities.

2. Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov was also appointed Deputy Minister of Defence for Logistics and Procurement.

Read more: Bohdan Hrishenkov (Pugach) appointed as new commander of Azov brigade. INFOGRAPHICS

"He is one of the most competent experts in this field. He headed the Main Logistics Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and it was thanks to his efforts that we managed to establish effective mechanisms for supplying and maintaining troops at the front. In his new role, his main task will be to further reform procurement and work with the market and manufacturers on an ongoing basis.

Mykola Shevtsov, together with the DPA and SLO, will work to reduce the time required to supply the military by simplifying bureaucratic procedures and digitalising processes. An important task is also to receive constant feedback from our military at the front so that we can promptly adjust the needs and speed up the supply process," explained Umerov.

3. Oleksandr Kozenko has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defence.

Since November 2023, he has served as an advisor to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and was responsible for the development of state aviation. He has a degree in international economics and is a graduate of the Kyiv National Economic University.

He has worked in civil aviation, held senior positions in a number of Ukrainian and international companies, and founded and owned several businesses.

In 2020-2023, he worked as an advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In his new position, he will be responsible for developing aviation capabilities.

Umerov also informs that Serhii Melnyk has completed his work as Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Read more: Melnyk appointed as Ukraine’s new Permanent Representative to UN

"I would like to thank Serhii for his professional, dedicated and effective work in one of the most challenging areas - ensuring decent conditions for our servicemen.

Among the significant achievements are the introduction of a ‘wounded soldier's package’ and adaptive clothing, the restoration of the hospital network, the launch of the Service for Support of Servicemen and their Families, the creation of a recruitment network, and Ukraine's associate membership in the world's largest organisation of NATO reserve officers.

Serhii Melnyk will continue to work in another area where his experience will be extremely useful for further strengthening our country," the minister concluded.