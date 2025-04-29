13 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed by drone operators of 63rd SMB. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 63rd SMB destroyed 13 pieces of enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"For the third time, Russia's most expensive reconnaissance UAV Merlin was shot down. And the pilots of 63rd SMB deprived the occupiers of a loaf, a motorcycle, a UAZ, 3 guns and 6 mortars," the commentary to the video reads.

