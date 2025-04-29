Most Americans consider Trump dangerous dictator - poll

Most US citizens consider Donald Trump a dangerous dictator whose power poses a serious threat to democracy.

This is stated in the results of the survey, Censor.NET reports with reference to Axios.

According to the study, 52% of Americans agreed with the statement that Trump's power should be limited before it leads to the destruction of American democracy. Only 40% of respondents generally expressed a positive attitude toward the president.

The main reasons for dissatisfaction are Trump's immigration policy, his economic initiatives, attempts at mass deportations, the introduction of duties, pressure on universities, and layoffs of civil servants.

"Most Americans view Trump as a dictator, and I think most Americans are concerned that American democracy is at risk," said PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman.

At the same time, 81% of Republicans who took part in the survey said that Trump is a strong leader who deserves broad powers to "restore America's greatness."

The poll was conducted from February 28 to March 20 among 5,025 American adults, with a margin of error of ±1.69%.

