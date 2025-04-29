Night strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old Marharyta Titarenko killed. PHOTO

A 12-year-old Marharyta Titarenko died as a result of an enemy strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by the Hubyn Lyceum, where the girl studied.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our student Titarenko Marharyta Viktorivna, who died as a result of an enemy attack on the house where she lived with her parents and younger sister. Since kindergarten, the girl has been a talented child. At the lyceum, she won creative competitions and subject competitions, and was an active participant in events at the House of Culture.

We will remember Marharyta as a bright, sweet, kind, well-mannered, sociable and friendly girl.

On this day of mourning, we express our sincere condolences to her family and friends, and to everyone who knew Marharyta. Her bright memory will always remain in our hearts. We are sharing your grief, mourning with you, supporting you in your hour of sorrow," the statement said.

