Lithuania will spend more than 5% of GDP on defense from 2026, - President Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that starting next year the country will spend more than 5% of GDP on defense.
He said this during the Three Seas Summit in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"Starting next year, Lithuania will spend more than 5% of GDP on defense. Together with most of the countries of the Three Seas, which represent NATO's eastern flank, we expect a significant increase in defense spending," the leader said.
To date, Lithuania has spent about 3% of GDP on defense.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password