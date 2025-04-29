ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10490 visitors online
News Defense expenditures NATO defense spending
185 4

Lithuania will spend more than 5% of GDP on defense from 2026, - President Nausėda

Lithuania to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that starting next year the country will spend more than 5% of GDP on defense.

He said this during the Three Seas Summit in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Starting next year, Lithuania will spend more than 5% of GDP on defense. Together with most of the countries of the Three Seas, which represent NATO's eastern flank, we expect a significant increase in defense spending," the leader said.

To date, Lithuania has spent about 3% of GDP on defense.

Read more: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys fears that Russia will massively attack Ukraine on Easter: There could be something even worse

Author: 

Lithuania (416) defense (788) expenditures (18) Gitanas Nausėda (82)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 