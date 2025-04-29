Lithuania will spend more than 5% of GDP on defense from 2026, - President Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that starting next year the country will spend more than 5% of GDP on defense.

He said this during the Three Seas Summit in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Starting next year, Lithuania will spend more than 5% of GDP on defense. Together with most of the countries of the Three Seas, which represent NATO's eastern flank, we expect a significant increase in defense spending," the leader said.

To date, Lithuania has spent about 3% of GDP on defense.

