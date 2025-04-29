NATO will remain foundation of Europe’s security - German Defense Ministry

The German Ministry of Defense believes that there is no need to create new alliances to protect Europe.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the German Federal Ministry of Defense for the Defense Alliance, Sonia Momberg, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

She was asked whether Germany sees the need to create new security alliances to protect Europe. Momberg stated: "NATO is and will remain the foundation of Europe's security."

She noted that Berlin's position on Ukraine's long-term security perspective "has been widely discussed in the past."

"The German government will continue to provide substantial support to Ukraine," the spokeswoman added.

