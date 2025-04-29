75 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 75 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

Border settlements, including Stepok, Myropilske, Naumivka, Semenivka, Uhroidy, Prokhody in the Sumy region; Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region, suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The settlements of Myropillia and Prokhody in the Sumy region were hit by air strikes.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops stopped an attack near Kamianka in the Kharkiv direction today.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made two assault attacks in the direction of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 10 times near the settlements of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne and Yampolivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an attack near Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped six invaders' attempts to advance in the areas of Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked once near Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 38 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and have stopped 22 attacks, 12 combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked six times today near Kostiantynopil, Burlatske and in the direction of Odradne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out air strikes on Huliaipole.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk Region

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy has launched four air strikes since the beginning of the day, dropping a total of 15 guided aerial bombs and 142 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.