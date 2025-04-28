15 combat engagements ongoing in Pokrovsk direction; Russians have launched 15 assaults there since beginning of day – General Staff

The defense forces continue to defend Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, 133 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy has launched 80 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 112 guided aerial bombs, 1103 strikes by kamikaze drones, and 4296 artillery shellings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Eight enemy assaults took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakhidne and Mala Shapkivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried six times to drive our units out of their positions in the area of Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka. Two combat engagements are currently underway.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodiazi and in the direction of Lypove, Zelena Dolyna and Novyi Myr. Seven combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our troops successfully stopped three attacks near Ivano-Darivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped seven enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Markove and near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy tried 13 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and towards Dyliivka and Dachne. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Throughout the day, the enemy carried out 52 assault and offensive actions in the Pokrovsk direction, in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and toward Pokrovsk, Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka, and Bohdanivka. Fifteen engagements are still ongoing. Settlements hit by airstrikes include Popiv, Volodymyrivka, Poltavka, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kozatske, Hrodivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, and Zvirove.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian forces in this direction have neutralized 124 enemy personnel, of whom 63 were irrecoverable losses. Our defenders also destroyed four vehicles, one motorcycle, and three unmanned aerial vehicles.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Pryvilne, Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Bahatyr, Shevchenko. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on Zelene Pole, Novopil, Piddubne and Novodarivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the village of Huliaipole was attacked by airstrikes.

Four combat engagements took place in the Orikhiv direction, with the enemy attempting to advance near Shcherbaky, Stepove and Lobkove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, five combat engagements with the enemy took place. The aggressor launched an air strike near Olhivka.

Kursk direction

Fourteen combat engagements took place in the Kursk direction today. The enemy made 228 artillery attacks, including one with the use of multiple rocket launcher systems, and carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Navy and the 17th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, who, in extremely difficult conditions, are holding back the attacks of the enemy's superior forces and inflicting significant losses on them.

