92 combat engagement took place on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 92.

The situation in the north

The enemy does not stop attacking the border settlements. Enemy artillery fire hit Stepok, Uhrody, Khliborob, Porozok, Prokhody, Mezenivka, Porokhon, Bila Bereza, Studenok, Ulanove, Osoivka, Budivelne, Khrinivka, Sosnivka in the Sumy region; Lemishchyne and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region. The areas of Myropilske and Petrushivka in the Sumy region came under enemy air strikes.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, 7 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Zakhidne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops twice near Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 8 times today in the vicinity of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodiazi and in the direction of Novyi Myr. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted three offensives towards Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Markove and near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora, four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 8 times in the area of Toretsk and in the direction of Dyliivka and Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 38 times today in the areas of Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka and Bohdanivka. Six combat engagements continue. Popov, Volodymyrivka, Poltavka, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kozatske, Hrodivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove were hit by air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne, Bahatyr, Shevchenko. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Zelene Pole, Novopil and Piddubne.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Shcherbaky, Stepove and Lobkove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made five attempts to advance.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region

Five combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, three of them are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out ten air strikes, dropped 14 guided aerial bombs and fired 164 artillery rounds, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.