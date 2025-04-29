Ukraine will have to make territorial compromises to end war, - Finnish President Stubb

President of Finland Alexander Stubb believes that Ukraine may have to make territorial concessions to end the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

In an interview with The New York Times, Stubb spoke about how during World War II in the 1940s , Finland gave up territories, agreed to neutrality, and accepted the limitation of its military capabilities, remaining to some extent under the control of the Kremlin for decades. The president says he "does not want Ukraine to suffer the same fate."

The Finnish president said that he wants Ukraine to retain all of its territories, but suggested that Kyiv may have to make territorial compromises given the situation on the battlefield.

Read more: European Commission: Crimea is Ukraine, EU position remains unchanged

"If we get at least two out of three for Ukraine, I think it's great. But Finland will never, ever recognize any of the territories that Russia annexed during this war from Ukraine," Stubb said.

He added that at some point Ukraine and Russia will have to hold direct talks.

The Finnish president says that security guarantees for Ukraine should include arming Kyiv "to the teeth" so that it can deter a repeat Russian attack. Then, he said, Europe should provide a primary security guarantee with "support from the United States." He did not provide a clear answer as to what this should look like.