European Commission: Crimea is Ukraine, EU position remains unchanged

The European Commission has reaffirmed that the EU's position in support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty remains unchanged: Crimea is Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the European Commission Guillaume Mercier, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

He commented on media reports about a possible US proposal to recognize the territories occupied by Russia as part of a possible peace agreement.

Read more: Putin proposed freezing current front line in Ukraine to reach peace deal – FT

"We support the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. And when it comes to Crimea, our position is really clear: Crimea is Ukraine. We have been saying this from day one and we continue to adhere to it," the spokesman emphasized.

He added that support for Ukraine's independence and integrity remains "extremely important" for the European Union. Commenting on the talks in London with the participation of representatives of the United States, Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, Mercier noted that the European Commission is in close contact with Paris and London.

He emphasized that the EU welcomes diplomatic efforts "that respect the UN Charter and are aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine". He also reminded that Ukraine has to determine the conditions for a just and lasting peace, and "there will be nothing for Ukraine without Ukraine and without the EU."

Read more: Prospect of Ukraine and Moldova joining EU by 2030 is realistic - European Commissioner Kos