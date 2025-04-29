Russian Federation reduces activity in north, offensive shifts to south - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the area of responsibility of the separate military unit "Khortytsia" there is a decrease in the intensity of hostilities in the north, in particular in the Kharkiv region, Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Viktor Trehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the focus of the fighting is shifting to the southern parts of the frontline - the main activity is now taking placeзсуi in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivske, Toretske and Kramatorsk directions. Russian forces are stepping up their efforts in the areas they are already familiar with, while redeploying forces in other areas.

There has also been a decrease in the use of heavy equipment by the enemy. Instead, the use of motorcycles, which are more difficult to track and are quickly lost in combat, is increasing.

Read more: Enemy is trying to advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region, but without much success - OSGT "Khortytsia"