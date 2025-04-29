Russian mercenary who fought against Ukraine has been convicted in Latvia

A man in Latvia has been sentenced to imprisonment for participating in combat operations in Ukraine on the side of Russian forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

A Latvian citizen received a six-year prison sentence and a two-year suspended term for fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine. The decision was issued by the Riga City Court, which approved a plea agreement between the defendant and the prosecutor.

According to the Latvian Prosecutor’s Office, in 2023, the man joined the Russian army and was deployed to Chelyabinsk, where he served in an artillery unit of the 80th Tank Regiment. He was later sent to the front line in Donetsk Oblast, where he was involved in building defensive fortifications, securing territory, and undergoing tactical and firearms training.

The man was detained on October 7, 2023, in a border village as he attempted to illegally return to Latvia from Russian territory. In court, he fully admitted his guilt. His actions were classified as a violation of Latvia’s National Security Law, which prohibits service in the armed forces of foreign states without appropriate authorization.

