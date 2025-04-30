Drones have attacked Russian Murom: warehouse is on fire

On the night of Wednesday, 30 April 2025, the Russian city of Murom was attacked by drones. A fire broke out in a warehouse.

This was reported by the governor of the region, Alexander Avdeyev, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the fall of debris and several arrivals were recorded.

It is also noted that the area of the fire is 720 "squares". According to Avdeyev, the drones damaged two buildings. In one of them a fire started, which is now allegedly contained. The second one was less damaged, and there were no fires.

