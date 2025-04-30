ENG
Ruscists attacked Prymorske: man was wounded

Ruscists attacked Prymorske: man was wounded

Russian troops attacked the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported in a telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the 45-year-old man received shrapnel wounds to his legs. The victim's car was also damaged.

