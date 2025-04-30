Ruscists attacked Prymorske: man was wounded
Russian troops attacked the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported in a telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the 45-year-old man received shrapnel wounds to his legs. The victim's car was also damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password