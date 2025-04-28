ENG
Russians attacked frontline territories in Zaporizhzhia region with aerial bombs. PHOTO

Zaporizhzhia region

Russians launched an air strike on frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"At least two air-dropped bomb strikes have been recorded. Emergency services are assessing the aftermath," the statement said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

