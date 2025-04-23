Peskov: Ukraine must withdraw its troops from 4 regions for "immediate" end of war

Russia claims that the war against Ukraine will end "instantly" if Ukrainian troops withdraw from 4 regions that the Kremlin has included in its constitution.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said this in an interview with Le Point, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukraine's accession to NATO would allegedly violate Russia's security.

Therefore, Putin's spokesman emphasizes, "the Ukrainian army must lay down its arms and withdraw" from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, which are now partially under Russian control. These goals of the Kremlin seem to have not changed.

"Therefore, we need a neutral status for Ukraine. And we need to recognize the reality for the territories. Putin formulated them (demands - ed.) in July. I don't know why no one remembers this today. Our constitution enshrines four regions. The Ukrainian army must lay down its arms and withdraw from these territories. If this happens, hostilities will immediately cease," Peskov said.

He also stated that the resignation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not among Russia’s demands for ending the war against Ukraine, but "any documents signed by him may be challenged due to his illegitimacy."

Read more: Putin proposed freezing current front line in Ukraine to reach peace deal – FT

As a reminder, earlier Financial Times, citing sources, reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with U.S. special envoy Stephen Witkoff, expressed a possible willingness to drop "claims" to four Ukrainian regions.

Following that, the United States reportedly proposed a "peace deal" that would include recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

Commenting on the publication, Peskov dismissed it as fake.