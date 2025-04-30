Ukraine in UN Security Council: We want peace like no other, but not at any cost

Any potential peace agreements must comply with Ukraine's "red lines".

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Mariana Betsa, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

She emphasized that since March 11, when the United States proposed a ceasefire in Saudi Arabia, the Russians have dropped almost 8,500 guided bombs on Ukraine.

Russia refused to accept this proposal.

The deputy minister reminded that the Russian Federation uses weapons from the DPRK to strike Ukraine and is also actively recruiting Chinese citizens.

"If Russia wants to end the war so badly, why not start a truce today? Why wait until May 8? This proposal has nothing to do with peace," emphasized Betsa.

She believes that the Kremlin made this statement for PR purposes or to gain additional tactical advantages.

"Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else, but we cannot accept peace at any price," she added.

Any future agreements must comply with Ukraine's "red lines," Betsa said.